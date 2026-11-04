Nachiket Barve: Festive fashion is a celebration of craftsmanship

His association with Sonali and Karisma spans nearly two decades, giving him an understanding of how their preferences and styles have evolved. That familiarity also informs how he approaches dressing them. “The idea is not simply to create a striking red-carpet moment but to make the clothes work beyond it. Karisma’s skirt, for instance, can be teamed with a crisp white shirt and diamonds, while its blouse can be paired with black palazzos. Sonali’s saree can be styled with a jacket or a brocade blouse, while the blouse itself can be worn with a tissue saree. When you design for real people, you become sensitive to how clothes fit the body and, more importantly, how they make the person feel,” he explains.