NBFC loses Rs 7.8 crore in 82 unauthorised transactions

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly siphoning off Rs 7.80 crore from a non-banking financial company’s (NBFC) bank account through 82 unauthorised transactions.

A 47-year-old woman, representing the company, lodged a complaint alleging that the money was transferred from its corporate bank account held with HSBC to several unknown beneficiary accounts.

In her complaint, she said the company was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, and registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a non-banking financial company-microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI).

“On November 1, we observed that there were 82 unauthorised transactions in our account, resulting in the illegal siphoning of `7,80,60,001 from our corporate bank account held with HSBC Bank into various unknown beneficiary accounts,” she said.

After detecting the transactions, company officials alerted the bank and requested it to suspend the compromised channels.

The complainant also requested the police to issue notices to the beneficiary banks and freeze the receiving accounts to secure the funds. She sought an investigation into the digital signatures and IP footprints of the perpetrators.

The company also sought an examination of the complete list of 82 transactions, including the Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) numbers, timestamps, beneficiary bank details, amounts and destination account details.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case.