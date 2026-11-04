UoH, IIT-H among Asia’s top 300

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and IIT Hyderabad (IITH) have secured positions among Asia’s top 300 universities in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, released on Tuesday.

The UoH secured the 270th rank in Asia and 55th in Southern Asia, while IIT Hyderabad climbed 19 places to 251st from 270th in the previous edition.

According to the report, the latest edition assessed more than 1,700 universities across 26 higher education systems, including 325 institutions from India, making it the largest edition of the rankings so far.

The UoH outperformed 84.4% of the ranked institutions, its best performance in this regard in the last nine editions. It improved 11 positions in Academic Reputation, moving from 176th to 165th in Asia.

The university also performed well in faculty qualifications and research output. It ranked 130th in Asia for staff with PhDs, with nearly 93% of its faculty holding doctoral degrees.