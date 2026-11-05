Aastha Gill: Don’t really want to put myself in one box anymore

Known for her infectious energy, vibrant stage presence and chart-topping party anthems, singer Aastha Gill is now ready to explore a more personal side of her musical journey. After years of being part of popular collaborations and delivering tracks that have become dance-floor favourites, the singer has stepped into an independent phase with her latest release, Fursat. In a conversation with CE, Aastha opens up about the inspiration behind this musical shift, finding her identity as an independent artiste, her fond memories of performing in Hyderabad and more.
Excerpts
Fursat marks the beginning of your independent era. What made this the right song to begin this new chapter?
Fursat felt like the right song because it is very close to where I am as an artist right now. I’ve spent so many years being known for my energy, party songs and collaborations, and I love that side of me. However, I always knew there was so much more I wanted to explore. I’m a very emotional person, and I wanted people to see that side of me too. The last few years have taught me a lot about myself, what I want my music to sound like and, more importantly, what I want to stand for as an artiste. I took a step back for a while, spent a lot of time reflecting and made some difficult but necessary changes to my surroundings and the way I work. It was not the easiest phase, but it helped me understand myself better and gave me clarity about the artist I want to become. Fursat is honest, emotional and has a lot of lyrical depth. It is not trying to fit into the image of Aastha that people already know; instead, it introduces them to a side of me they haven’t really seen before. I felt that if I was starting this new chapter independently, I should begin with something that genuinely feels like me.
What does the word Fursat mean to you personally?
To me, Fursat means giving yourself a little time to pause, breathe and just be. We are always so busy chasing the next thing that we sometimes forget to listen to ourselves. For me, that quiet time has helped me understand myself better, both personally and as an artiste.
What is one musical boundary you want to break with your independent era?
I don’t really want to put myself in one box anymore. I want to be able to wake up one day and make a beautiful romantic song, and then create something completely crazy and unexpected!
After years of being known for collaborations, how important was it for you to establish your own musical identity?
I want to make music that feels natural to me, explore different sounds and emotions, and have the freedom to try new things without worrying about whether they fit a certain mould.
Are there genres or sounds you haven’t explored yet but would love to experiment with?
Absolutely! There is still so much music I want to explore. I’d love to try sufi, ghazals, reggae, hip-hop and even sounds that people might not expect from me. I want to blend different sounds, moods and vibes, experiment a little and see where the music takes me.
What is something people may not know about the person behind the energetic performer they see on stage?
People mostly see the loud, energetic and slightly crazy Aastha on stage, but there is a much quieter and more thoughtful side of me that they don’t always get to see. There is a lot happening beneath all the energy you see on stage, and I think that contrast is probably one of the most interesting things about me.
Any fond memories of performing in Hyderabad?
Oh, I performed at Prism in Hyderabad a few years ago, and it was pure madness! The energy was next level, and honestly, I was surprised by how much love the crowd had for me. It was one of those nights when you walk off stage thinking, ‘Okay, Hyderabad, I see you!’
Upcoming projects?
A lot is cooking behind the scenes, and I’m honestly very excited about what’s coming next. I’ve been experimenting with different sounds, regional influences and musical styles, and there are a few projects in the works that are very different from what people might expect from me.