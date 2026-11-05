Aastha Gill: Don’t really want to put myself in one box anymore

Known for her infectious energy, vibrant stage presence and chart-topping party anthems, singer Aastha Gill is now ready to explore a more personal side of her musical journey. After years of being part of popular collaborations and delivering tracks that have become dance-floor favourites, the singer has stepped into an independent phase with her latest release, Fursat. In a conversation with CE, Aastha opens up about the inspiration behind this musical shift, finding her identity as an independent artiste, her fond memories of performing in Hyderabad and more.

Excerpts

Fursat marks the beginning of your independent era. What made this the right song to begin this new chapter?

Fursat felt like the right song because it is very close to where I am as an artist right now. I’ve spent so many years being known for my energy, party songs and collaborations, and I love that side of me. However, I always knew there was so much more I wanted to explore. I’m a very emotional person, and I wanted people to see that side of me too. The last few years have taught me a lot about myself, what I want my music to sound like and, more importantly, what I want to stand for as an artiste. I took a step back for a while, spent a lot of time reflecting and made some difficult but necessary changes to my surroundings and the way I work. It was not the easiest phase, but it helped me understand myself better and gave me clarity about the artist I want to become. Fursat is honest, emotional and has a lot of lyrical depth. It is not trying to fit into the image of Aastha that people already know; instead, it introduces them to a side of me they haven’t really seen before. I felt that if I was starting this new chapter independently, I should begin with something that genuinely feels like me.