An ode to India's culture and craftsmanship

There are some evenings that you just want to take in with every sense. The gentle strumming of the guitar, deliciously curated cuisine, engaging stories and incredible art make for some unforgettable cultural moments. This was exactly what Godawan Estuary Premium Water brought to Hyderabad with their Durbar Evenings.
After the success of its Chandigarh edition, music, food, art and conservation came together at Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills to celebrate India’s rich culture. The evening was centred around musician Tajdar Junaid who brought his musical expertise with his piece Ruh-Bakhsh. His performance gave the evening a personal and emotional feel.
The evening was also focused around sharing an important story. The Great Indian Bustard, one of the most endangered birds in India, was brought into the limelight with a beautifully handcrafted animated short called The Godawan. This film was created by award winning animators Studio Eeksaurus and tells the story of the Great Indian Bustard from the point of view of one un-hatched egg. This was brought to life through stop motion animation, 2D animation and live action.
The film, created using over 5,000 handmade ceramic pieces, was made by almost 80 artists and craftspeople. This is a celebration of India’s creative minds! The soundtrack includes some amazing talent, including Academy Award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and percussionist Taufiq Qureshi. It includes some wonderful Rajasthani folk.
This was complimented by some beautiful conservation stories told through art. This allowed guests to get involved with the delicate relationship between nature, culture and conservation.
Food was also an important part of the evening, with some beautifully curated dishes. Overall this evening represented a philosophy of conscious luxury, finding beauty in the details of craftsmanship, culture and conscious decisions.