An ode to India's culture and craftsmanship

The evening was also focused around sharing an important story. The Great Indian Bustard, one of the most endangered birds in India, was brought into the limelight with a beautifully handcrafted animated short called The Godawan. This film was created by award winning animators Studio Eeksaurus and tells the story of the Great Indian Bustard from the point of view of one un-hatched egg. This was brought to life through stop motion animation, 2D animation and live action.