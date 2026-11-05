Exploring life through contrasting lenses

Thrigulla Murali, artist

When I was very young, I saw Ambassador cars as symbols of power. Mostly, ministers and bureaucrats used them. However, when I later travelled to Kolkata, I noticed these cars everywhere, particularly as taxis in their distinctive yellow colour. It struck me how the same car could evoke completely different feelings depending on its colour. A white Ambassador and a yellow Ambassador seemed to have entirely different personalities. That observation drew me towards understanding colours, drawings and shapes. Through impressionism, particularly what I learnt from French art, I began to understand how much colour can communicate. I started connecting these ideas with my work. Over time, I also began appreciating the beauty of the Ambassador’s shape. It is a car that was designed artistically, rather than being driven entirely by considerations such as ergonomics or aerodynamics, which influence the design of many cars today. There is something distinctive about its form that I find fascinating. There is a certain ego and nostalgia attached to automobiles. Through my work, I want to offer a slightly witty commentary on our relationship with automobiles and the associations we build around them, especially since they are such an integral part of our everyday lives.