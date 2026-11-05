Hyderabad water tanker operators call off strike; to source water from outside ORR

HYDERABAD: Water tanker operators in Greater Hyderabad have called off their strike and agreed to resume supplies with immediate effect, following talks with HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath on Wednesday. The agreement requires them to source borewell water, with necessary permissions, exclusively from areas outside the ORR.

The move follows complaints that tanker operators have been commercially exploiting groundwater in residential localities, using deep borewells and high-powered motors to extract water while household borewells run dry. Commercial borewells are reportedly drilled to depths of 1,000 to 1,500 feet, compared with 100 to 300 feet for domestic use.

Residents’ welfare associations have repeatedly complained of illegal extraction, with protests reported in Tellapur, Suraram and Jeedimetla. Residents have accused tanker operators of depleting local groundwater sources to meet demand from PG hostels, businesses and commercial establishments in areas such as Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally and Ameerpet.

Ranganath said operators had been sourcing water close to high-demand areas to cut transportation distances and fuel costs, aggravating groundwater depletion. He said HYDRAA, along with the Water Board and other departments, would curb commercial extraction in densely populated areas while ensuring supplies to businesses.

The decision followed a meeting between the Water Tankers Association delegation and Ranganath at the request of district in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar.