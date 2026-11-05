Out-of-the-box Hyderabad: Agritech revolution rooted in the ground

An independent study conducted by research firm Sambodhi in 2025 compared 1,698 farmers across Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand. It found that farmers using greenhouses experienced a 73 per cent increase in median income, while crop losses caused by extreme weather fell by 58 per cent. They also used approximately two-thirds less water and 70 per cent less fertiliser per kg of produce, while spending less on labour. Explaining the difference, Kaushik says, “The difference in earnings was striking. From the same 240 sqm of land, greenhouse farming generated an average net income of around Rs 32,000 a year, compared with just Rs 4,500 from open-field farming. Greenhouses allow farmers to grow high-value vegetables and saplings throughout much of the year, rather than relying on one or two harvests that depend on the monsoon. This means a more regular flow of income instead of having to wait months for the next harvest and hope the weather cooperates.”