Swathi Matam's handloom in a festive avatar

The festive season is the perfect excuse to dress up, experiment with colours and explore new styles. And when it comes to Deepavali, choosing an outfit that captures the celebratory spirit while keeping comfort in mind becomes all the more important. Handlooms offer the perfect balance, bringing together traditional craftsmanship, contemporary silhouettes and effortless elegance. To help decode the festive fashion trends and find the right handloom ensembles for the season, Swathi Matam, founder and designer of Taram speaks to CE about styling Indian textiles, choosing the right colours and putting together comfortable yet fashionable festive looks.

What are your tips for choosing a traditional outfit for Deepavali?

My first suggestion would be to consider the occasion, the time of day and how much movement the event involves. For daytime celebrations, breathable fabrics and lighter colours work beautifully, while evening festivities allow you to experiment with richer shades and statement accessories. Choose a silhouette that makes you feel confident and comfortable, and pay attention to the fit rather than just the appearance of the outfit. Finally, look for pieces that you can wear beyond the festival by styling them differently. Traditional clothing becomes more meaningful when it is something you genuinely enjoy wearing, rather than something that stays in your wardrobe after a single occasion.