Swathi Matam's handloom in a festive avatar

The festive season is the perfect excuse to dress up, experiment with colours and explore new styles. And when it comes to Deepavali, choosing an outfit that captures the celebratory spirit while keeping comfort in mind becomes all the more important. Handlooms offer the perfect balance, bringing together traditional craftsmanship, contemporary silhouettes and effortless elegance. To help decode the festive fashion trends and find the right handloom ensembles for the season, Swathi Matam, founder and designer of Taram speaks to CE about styling Indian textiles, choosing the right colours and putting together comfortable yet fashionable festive looks.
What are your tips for choosing a traditional outfit for Deepavali?
My first suggestion would be to consider the occasion, the time of day and how much movement the event involves. For daytime celebrations, breathable fabrics and lighter colours work beautifully, while evening festivities allow you to experiment with richer shades and statement accessories. Choose a silhouette that makes you feel confident and comfortable, and pay attention to the fit rather than just the appearance of the outfit. Finally, look for pieces that you can wear beyond the festival by styling them differently. Traditional clothing becomes more meaningful when it is something you genuinely enjoy wearing, rather than something that stays in your wardrobe after a single occasion.
What are the trends for this festive season?
This festive season, we’re seeing a lovely balance between traditional aesthetics and contemporary styling. Rich colours, interesting prints, coordinated sets, flowing silhouettes and handcrafted textiles are all finding their place. There is also a growing appreciation for outfits that feel special without being overly elaborate. I feel the focus is shifting towards pieces that celebrate our roots while still feeling modern and easy to wear.
What collections do you have in store for the festive season?
At Taram, our collections are built around bringing Indian textiles into everyday life, with designs that transition effortlessly from casual wear to festive occasions. We offer a range of kurta sets, dresses, co-ord sets, shirts and other contemporary ethnic styles. For this festive season, we have introduced Bageecha, a collection inspired by the beauty and charm of a garden. It brings together a fresh and expressive approach to Indian ethnic wear. We also have collections such as Rimjim and CheckMate, each with its own distinct character.
How can one pair handlooms with contemporary trends this season?
Handlooms pair beautifully with current trends because the fabric itself brings character and individuality to an outfit. A handloom kurta set can be styled with statement earrings and elegant footwear, while a contemporary handloom dress or co-ord set works well with minimal jewellery and a structured bag. You can also experiment with layering and contrasting accessories. The idea is to let the weave and texture stand out while using modern styling to give the outfit a fresh feel.
What colours are trending this season?
This season, rich jewel tones such as emerald green, royal purple, deep blue and wine are making a strong statement, while softer shades such as blush pink, peach and ivory continue to work beautifully for daytime celebrations. Earthy tones also have a timeless appeal, especially when paired with gold accents.