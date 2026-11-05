Thali gets thinner, bill gets fatter in Hyderabad restaurants

HYDERABAD: Restaurants in Hyderabad are finding it expensive to serve complimentary items such as onions and salads amid soaring prices of essential commodities. As vegetables, pulses and cooking oil become costlier, several eateries have raised menu prices, while others have stopped serving complimentary items altogether.

Many eateries have increased the prices of individual dishes by Rs 10–Rs 15 to offset higher operating costs. The impact, sources said, is most visible in thalis, with South Indian thalis becoming costlier by Rs 70 and North Indian thalis by Rs 80.

Two weeks ago, tomatoes were sold at Rs 50 per kg at roadside markets. Now, the same markets are selling them at Rs 70–Rs 80 per kg. The price rise has reportedly been driven by prolonged heat, water shortages, crop damage and lower arrivals in the markets.

Similarly, onion prices have surged from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 80–Rs 100 per kg. Wholesale prices at markets, particularly Malakpet, have risen to Rs 45,000–Rs 52,000 per tonne, compared with Rs 18,000–Rs 20,000 in July 2026.

The price of the “all-you-can-eat” thali, a popular choice among Telugu diners, has increased from Rs 200 to Rs 250–Rs 280. Meanwhile, the question remains whether drought, inflation and El Nino are to blame, or whether the trend reflects the confusion surrounding what Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls “thalinomics”.