Guard-turned-drug kingpin arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force has busted a ganja trafficking network allegedly run by five Assam natives, including kingpin Bhaskar Hazarika, a former Hyderabad security guard, after a 60-day hunt.

Hazarika and four others — Babu Borah, Nirmal Hazarika, Pranajal Dutta and Akan Rajbanshi — were arrested on Wednesday.

Police on Thursday said the probe began on August 27, when the EAGLE Force and Choutuppal police seized 20.36 kg of ganja from a car and arrested two Odisha natives, Trilochan Samantaray and Sagarbal. They reportedly named Bikas Barik as their supplier and Hazarika as the kingpin. Barik was arrested on August 29.

Hazarika came to Hyderabad in 2014 and worked as a security guard before returning to his village. He returned in late 2017, worked with Swiggy and Zomato and later resumed security work. Police said he began selling ganja in 2020, initially sourcing it from Odisha.

He was arrested twice by Madhapur police and once by Gachibowli police in 2024 but secured bail each time. After his release in March 2024, he recruited others in his village for the racket. He resumed operations in Hyderabad in June 2025, sourcing ganja from Barik and two other Odisha-based suppliers through WhatsApp.