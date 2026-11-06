Hyderabad: Cops probing all angles in oocyte racket

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi said the probe into the human egg (oocyte) extraction and commercial sale racket was examining all possible angles to identify those involved.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, she said fertility centres had to work through ART centres to approach egg donors and follow prescribed procedures. Donor consent, marital status, spousal consent, health details, number of children and blood group had to be documented, along with supporting records and the donor’s signature.

Police and health officials had raided three hospitals and seized records. Hormonal injections were also seized, but it was unclear whether they had been administered to the women. Further action would follow forensic examination of the material, she said.

Eight persons have been arrested and 43 women from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states rescued from premises in different parts of the city. Police seized documents and mobile phones and are verifying the women’s identities, recruitment details and medical histories.

Preliminary findings suggest organisers, recruiters, agents and intermediaries recruited women in different states by offering money for oocyte donation. The women were allegedly brought to Hyderabad, housed in rented premises and referred to fertility service providers for ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval. The network allegedly coordinated their recruitment, transport, accommodation and medical referrals.