A radiant Deepavali celebration

It’s Deepavali, and one of the most exciting aspects of the festival is undoubtedly the parties and get-togethers that bring people together to create memories and cherish them for a lifetime. Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (HICC), Hitec City, hosted A Radiant Affair, an evening filled with laughter, music, entertainment and an elaborate spread of food. Set against the beautiful garden backdrop of the property, the celebration offered guests a memorable festive experience.
As we entered the venue, we were greeted by guests exchanging warm hugs and cheerful smiles. A photo booth near the entrance offered an opportunity to capture the festive moments instantly, with guests also getting to take home their photographs in adorable Deepavali-themed frames. Adding to the excitement were a series of fun games that kept everyone entertained, especially the children.
Moving on to the food and beverages, the bar counter served an assortment of cocktails and mocktails. We opted for the Peach Please and Litchi Delight, both of which were refreshing and flavourful. The chaat counter was another highlight, particularly the Pani Puri, which came with an interesting twist — Vada soaked in Pani Puri water. It was an unusual combination that offered something different to experiment with. The dessert spread was equally tempting, featuring Motichoor Laddoo, Ghewar, Kaju Katli and several other festive favourites. The chocolate fountain added to the indulgence and was certainly one of the attractions of the evening.
The live food counters offered an elaborate selection of dishes, including Haleem, Chicken Chingri, Poori, Roti, Tawa Vegetables, Dal Fry and more. With plenty of options to choose from, there was something to suit every palate. Music added another layer of excitement to the evening, with the live band Three of Us and Her performing a mix of popular numbers and classics, including Perfect, Can’t Help Falling in Love and Moves Like Jagger. Guests enthusiastically sang along, making the musical performances even more engaging. The evening’s emcee also kept the energy levels high with interactive activities that encouraged guests to sing, dance and participate. Adding to the festive cheer was a lucky draw, with winners taking home exciting prizes, including stay vouchers at various Novotel properties.