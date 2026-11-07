A radiant Deepavali celebration

Moving on to the food and beverages, the bar counter served an assortment of cocktails and mocktails. We opted for the Peach Please and Litchi Delight, both of which were refreshing and flavourful. The chaat counter was another highlight, particularly the Pani Puri, which came with an interesting twist — Vada soaked in Pani Puri water. It was an unusual combination that offered something different to experiment with. The dessert spread was equally tempting, featuring Motichoor Laddoo, Ghewar, Kaju Katli and several other festive favourites. The chocolate fountain added to the indulgence and was certainly one of the attractions of the evening.