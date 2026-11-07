Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: A taste of festive traditions

Deepavali is a festival when food, especially sweets and desserts, takes centre stage. It is a time when people look forward to indulging in a variety of delicacies that bring joy and families together. From browsing recipes online to experimenting with traditional favourites in the kitchen, food becomes an integral part of the celebrations. And when it comes to making Indian recipes accessible and interesting, few chefs have inspired home cooks quite like Sanjeev Kapoor. CE catches up with the celebrated chef to understand what festive food means to him, his favourite Deepavali indulgences, the traditions he cherishes and how one can strike a balance between festive feasting and healthy eating.
Excerpts
When you think of festive food, what comes to mind first?
Festive food means memories. It is the aroma of something cooking in the kitchen, family members coming together and dishes that you perhaps eat only at a particular time of the year. That is what makes it so special. Many of these recipes have been passed down through generations, making them a connection to our roots. I think the beautiful thing about food is that while we preserve those traditions, we also create new memories around them. The next generation may have its own way of making or enjoying the same dish, and that is how traditions continue to evolve.
How can we make festive food healthier without compromising on taste?
As a chef, I have always believed that healthy food should be just as enjoyable as the food we love eating. When it comes to festive cooking, I think the key is balance and moderation. We don’t have to change our traditional recipes completely or give up our favourite festive foods. Enjoy everything, but be mindful of how much you eat. Wherever possible, make small changes, such as using a little less oil or sugar, baking or air-frying instead of deep-frying, and making the most of fresh, seasonal ingredients. You can also balance richer dishes with lighter meals. It is all about making thoughtful choices so that we can enjoy good food, celebrate and take care of our health at the same time.
Which festive dish do you enjoy the most, and why?
Tough to pick! But if I had to choose one, it would be the classic besan laddoo. Every year, as soon as our house fills with the aroma of roasted besan, we know that Deepavali is just around the corner. Alyona (wife) makes them without fail every year, and none of us can stop at just one!
Can you tell us about a festive recipe that has been forgotten over time and is no longer commonly made?
I think meethe chawal is one such dish. It is a traditional sweet that I feel we don’t make as often at home these days. There is something very comforting about it, and I think some dishes have a way of taking us back to simpler times and festive celebrations at home.
Deepavali brings a lot of happiness, but it also comes with indulgences and extra calories. How can we make smarter food choices during the festive season?
Deepavali is a time to celebrate, and food is an important part of that celebration. The smarter approach is to be mindful. You don’t need to eat every sweet, and you certainly don’t need to finish an entire box of mithai! Have smaller portions and choose the things you genuinely enjoy. Most importantly, don’t attach guilt to food. If you really want a piece of your favourite mithai, have it and enjoy it. One piece of mithai is not going to make you unhealthy; it is what you do consistently that matters.
What is your most memorable festive moment? What does the festive season mean to you personally?
For me, it is sitting together at home as a family after the Lakshmi Puja, talking, laughing and eating together. There is something very special about those simple moments when everyone is together and there is nowhere else we need to be. That, for me, is what Deepavali is all about.