Chef Sanjeev Kapoor: A taste of festive traditions

When you think of festive food, what comes to mind first?

Festive food means memories. It is the aroma of something cooking in the kitchen, family members coming together and dishes that you perhaps eat only at a particular time of the year. That is what makes it so special. Many of these recipes have been passed down through generations, making them a connection to our roots. I think the beautiful thing about food is that while we preserve those traditions, we also create new memories around them. The next generation may have its own way of making or enjoying the same dish, and that is how traditions continue to evolve.



How can we make festive food healthier without compromising on taste?

As a chef, I have always believed that healthy food should be just as enjoyable as the food we love eating. When it comes to festive cooking, I think the key is balance and moderation. We don’t have to change our traditional recipes completely or give up our favourite festive foods. Enjoy everything, but be mindful of how much you eat. Wherever possible, make small changes, such as using a little less oil or sugar, baking or air-frying instead of deep-frying, and making the most of fresh, seasonal ingredients. You can also balance richer dishes with lighter meals. It is all about making thoughtful choices so that we can enjoy good food, celebrate and take care of our health at the same time.