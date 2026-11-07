Diwali bonanza: Monthly Metro-RTC pass in Hyderabad now costs Rs 4K

HYDERABAD: The state government has more than halved the cost of monthly Metro-RTC travel passes, bringing the price down from Rs 8,500 to Rs 4,000. The revised fares, announced as a Diwali gift to commuters, will come into effect from November 8, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Thursday.

The cost of the daily combined pass has also been reduced from Rs 400 to Rs 275. Of this, Rs 200 will be allocated for Metro travel and Rs 75 for TSRTC bus services. The pass allows four single journeys a day.

The monthly pass, earlier priced at Rs 8,500, will now cost Rs 4,000, with Rs 3,000 allocated for Metro travel and Rs 1,000 for RTC services.

It allows up to 50 single Metro trips a month, while RTC bus travel will have no limit on the number of journeys, he said.

The revised fares will save monthly pass holders Rs 4,500 and daily pass users Rs 125.

The government has directed the concerned agencies to make the necessary arrangements to implement the revised fares from November 8.