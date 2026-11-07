Diwali cracker sales down 30 per cent compared to last year in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The familiar rush for firecrackers has returned to Hyderabad markets ahead of Diwali. However, traders say business remains subdued, with sales estimated to be 30% lower than last year.

Retailers are hoping for a late surge from Saturday, as many families traditionally wait until the last few days to buy crackers. But rising competition from online sellers, higher production costs and delays in issuing temporary licences have left traders worried.

Telangana Fireworks Dealers Association president K Venugopal said business had remained sluggish throughout the year. Traders initially expected sales to decline by 10%, but the growing influence of online sellers had widened the fall to nearly 30%.

Speaking to TNIE, Venugopal alleged that online sellers continued to attract customers through social media despite restrictions on online firecracker sales. Nearly 75% of them use Instagram reels, advertisements and combo offers, while some operate dedicated websites.

Several sellers, particularly those based in Sivakasi, offer ready-made packages at different price points. The discounted deals allow customers to order multiple varieties of crackers from home, putting offline retailers under pressure.

Manufacturers have increased prices by around 10% this year due to higher labour and raw material costs. However, retailers are absorbing the increase rather than passing it on to consumers amid weak demand.