Interview: Aditi Rao Hydari's festive charm

Her smile brings cheer to audiences who watch her on big screen. Having mesmerised viewers with her performances, actress Aditi Rao Hydari continues to spread the warmth and positivity through her infectious energy and graceful persona. As she joins hands with Indriya Jewellers for its festive campaign, CE catches up with the actress to talk about her association with the brand, personal style, festive fashion, family traditions, food and more.
Excerpts
What do you like about festive jewellery?
For me, festive jewellery is closely connected to the feeling of an occasion. There is something wonderful about bringing out pieces that make you feel connected to your culture, family and memories, while also allowing you to express your personal style. I naturally gravitate towards jewellery that showcases beautiful craftsmanship, intricate detailing and timeless appeal. I enjoy pairing statement earrings or an elaborate necklace with a relatively understated outfit, allowing the jewellery to shine, or choosing delicate pieces when I want a more effortless look. Ultimately, I am drawn to jewellery that has a story behind it and makes me feel something, rather than choosing a piece simply because it makes a statement.
What do you like most about festivals?
It is the sense of togetherness it brings. Growing up, festivals were always associated with family, traditions, dressing up and those little rituals that made every celebration feel special. Now, I appreciate these moments even more because they offer an opportunity to pause, reconnect with loved ones and be present. I think my relationship with festivals has evolved in that sense; I have come to value the emotions and memories attached to them as much as the celebrations themselves. Sid (Siddharth) and I enjoy celebrating these occasions together, and I think it is lovely to carry forward the traditions we grew up with while also creating our own little rituals. For me, it is never about how grand a celebration is, but about the people you share it with and the memories you create along the way.
How would you like to style yourself during festivals?
My approach to festive dressing is to find a balance between traditional Indian aesthetics and a more contemporary sensibility. I love Indian silhouettes, beautiful textiles and colours that feel rich and celebratory, but I also enjoy keeping things effortless and allowing the details to speak for themselves. Depending on the occasion, I may gravitate towards a
half-saree, a saree, a beautifully tailored gharara or something more relaxed, with interesting textures and craftsmanship.
What food do you like to relish during festivals?
For me, festive food is as much about the memories and emotions attached to it as it is about the food itself. Growing up, celebrations were always accompanied by delicious food, often specific to the time of year or the festival, family gatherings and the joy of sitting together around a table. I think every family has certain dishes that immediately bring back memories of home, and that is what makes festive meals so special. Sid and I enjoy sharing meals and spending time with our loved ones during celebrations.
Is there a ritual you follow during festivals?
I think rituals are beautiful because they create a sense of continuity and remind us of where we come from. As life evolves, some traditions remain constant, while others take on new meaning. I love the idea of carrying forward what feels meaningful while creating new memories along the way. I also think purchasing gold during the festive season is a lovely tradition because gold has such deep cultural significance in India. It is associated with prosperity, good fortune and auspicious beginnings, but it is also something that can be treasured and passed down through generations. For me, the emotional value of a piece of jewellery often becomes just as important as its beauty, especially when it is associated with a special occasion or a cherished memory.
What is the best compliment you have received to date?
Some of the best compliments I have received are from people who tell me that I am real and that they can feel my love. I always tell my mother when people say these things because it makes her so happy. When it comes to my work, the most meaningful compliments are when someone tells me that a character I have played has stayed with them or made them feel something, or that they have fallen in love with the girl I have portrayed. As an actor, you invest so much of yourself in understanding a character and bringing their emotions to life, so knowing that a performance has resonated with someone is incredibly rewarding. I also value it when people appreciate my choices and the fact that I have tried to follow my instincts rather than conform to expectations. Those are the compliments that mean the world to me because they remind me why I chose this profession in the first place.
What keeps you motivated?
I think curiosity is one of the biggest things that keeps me motivated. I also love the process of surrendering to a creative vision and working with people who inspire me. There is always something new to learn, whether through a character, a collaboration, a new experience or simply observing the world around me. As an actor, I am constantly discovering different aspects of human nature, and that is what makes the profession so exciting. I also draw a lot of inspiration from the people I work with and from the opportunity to tell stories that connect with audiences in different ways. Beyond work, spending time with my favourite people, travelling and finding adventure in everyday moments help me stay connected to my five-year-old self while keeping me grounded. I have learnt that motivation does not always have to come from doing more; sometimes, it comes from listening and being present.
What are your upcoming projects?
I have some exciting projects coming up. I have just been directed by Imtiaz Ali, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vishal Bhardwaj, and I feel blessed. I have always believed in choosing stories and characters that challenge me in different ways and allow me to explore new facets of myself as an actor. Each project brings its own world, set of experiences and an opportunity to learn something new. I am excited about what lies ahead and hope the audience continues to enjoy the different roles and stories I get to be a part of.
Tell us about your association with Indriya.
My association with Indriya has been a beautiful journey. What drew me to the brand was its deep appreciation for Indian heritage, craftsmanship and the stories that jewellery carries. Coming from a family with a rich cultural legacy, I have always felt connected to traditions and the importance of preserving them while allowing them to evolve with time. Through our earlier campaigns, I have had the opportunity to explore different facets of Indian jewellery and the stories behind it. The new festive campaign feels like a natural extension of this association.
What do you like about the new festive collection?
What immediately caught my eye about Padmika, Indriya’s festive collection, was the beautiful detailing and the thought behind every piece. I love how the collection draws inspiration from Goddess Lakshmi and the symbolism of prosperity, abundance and auspicious beginnings, which are integral to our festive traditions. The use of gulabi meenakari is particularly beautiful because it celebrates an age-old craft that requires incredible skill, patience and artistry. I appreciate how the collection interprets traditional Indian motifs through a contemporary lens without losing their cultural significance.