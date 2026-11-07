Interview: Aditi Rao Hydari's festive charm

Is there a ritual you follow during festivals?

I think rituals are beautiful because they create a sense of continuity and remind us of where we come from. As life evolves, some traditions remain constant, while others take on new meaning. I love the idea of carrying forward what feels meaningful while creating new memories along the way. I also think purchasing gold during the festive season is a lovely tradition because gold has such deep cultural significance in India. It is associated with prosperity, good fortune and auspicious beginnings, but it is also something that can be treasured and passed down through generations. For me, the emotional value of a piece of jewellery often becomes just as important as its beauty, especially when it is associated with a special occasion or a cherished memory.



What is the best compliment you have received to date?

Some of the best compliments I have received are from people who tell me that I am real and that they can feel my love. I always tell my mother when people say these things because it makes her so happy. When it comes to my work, the most meaningful compliments are when someone tells me that a character I have played has stayed with them or made them feel something, or that they have fallen in love with the girl I have portrayed. As an actor, you invest so much of yourself in understanding a character and bringing their emotions to life, so knowing that a performance has resonated with someone is incredibly rewarding. I also value it when people appreciate my choices and the fact that I have tried to follow my instincts rather than conform to expectations. Those are the compliments that mean the world to me because they remind me why I chose this profession in the first place.