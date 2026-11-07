Milk mixed with hydrogen peroxide seized in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Maheshwaram Zone busted an alleged milk adulteration unit at Pocharam village on Friday and apprehended a 43-year-old milk supplier.

The accused, Ande Srishailam, a resident of Pocharam in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, allegedly mixed hydrogen peroxide and milk powder with milk and supplied it to 20-25 customers in Hyderabad daily. He also supplied milk to a hotel in Ibrahimpatnam. Police said he had been in the business for four to five years.

Hydrogen peroxide consumption, particularly at high concentrations, can cause gastrointestinal irritation, nausea, vomiting and respiratory complications. Police seized 100 litres of suspected adulterated milk, one litre of hydrogen peroxide and 35 one-kg packets of milk powder.

A case has been registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station and further investigation is under way.