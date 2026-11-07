MMA fans may get to watch Goyat fight in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: MMA fans in the city may soon get a chance to watch former UFC lightweight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis in action when he takes on Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat in a six-round super lightweight contest on January 23, 2027. Hyderabad is among three cities, along with Chennai and Visakhapatnam, being considered to host the event, titled "India Uprising".

The event is being organised by the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL) in partnership with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), co-founded by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

IPBL co-founder Akshar Madhavaram said the initiative was aimed at putting Indian boxing on the global map. "Putting Indian boxing on a global map has always been our vision," he said.

Goyat, who has strong ties to Hyderabad, recalled beginning his boxing career while serving at the Artillery Centre in Golconda. "I see Hyderabad as my home, because I started here," he said.

Pettis, a former UFC champion, said he was looking forward to returning to boxing, while Goyat was confident of his punching ability against the American. The organisers are expected to announce the venue, ticketing and broadcast details in the coming weeks.