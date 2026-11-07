Songs that brought Maharashtra closer to home

Hyderabad does not usually give up its Sunday mornings to a concert. But this weekend was special, thousands did just that, filling the Botanical Garden in Kondapur for a morning of Marathi music. Presented by Tatvaa Arts, Swar Deepawali brought together music lovers from across the city. Seated in the front were chief guest DGP Mahesh Bhagwat and his wife, Sunita M Bhagwat, IFS, additional principal Chief Conservator of Forests, whose department was the event’s venue partner. She followed every song with the quiet attention of someone familiar with every lyric.