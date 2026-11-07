Third Wave Coffee: Brewing beyond ordinary

For those who enjoy delicate floral notes, Kyoto Rose layers matcha over sweet rose milk, bringing together the earthy character of matcha and the fragrance of rose. Dirty Morning, on the other hand, takes a more familiar Indian route, combining coffee, chai and jaggery in an interesting blend that balances the richness of coffee with the warmth of tea and the sweetness of jaggery.

Red Wave offers a refreshing contrast with tangy cranberry paired with cold brew and finished with silky cream foam. The Last Order moves towards indulgence, featuring milk tea layered with salted caramel cream and topped with a crunchy ladyfinger biscuit finish. Completing the collection is Mont Blanc, which brings together freshly brewed espresso and juicy orange notes, complemented by a creamy topping. Our favourite was The Last Order and Red Wave, where one was creamy indulgence, the other one hit the fruity notes without overpowering the coffee notes.

Curious coffee drinkers can drop by to experiment with flavours, textures and pairings at any of Third Wave Coffee outlets.