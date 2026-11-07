Third Wave Coffee: Brewing beyond ordinary

Coffee is no longer just about the familiar notes of espresso, milk or a classic cold brew. With experimental ingredients, unconventional pairings and layered textures finding their way into the cup, the beverage is becoming an experience in itself. Exploring this shift, Third Wave Coffee introduces Backroom Brews, an experimental range that reimagines coffee through unexpected flavour combinations and speciality ingredients.
Inspired by the Japanese Omakase philosophy, where the experience is guided by carefully curated selections, the range encourages coffee enthusiasts to step beyond conventional choices and explore a more immersive interpretation of the beverage. The collection features five distinctive creations — Kyoto Rose, Dirty Morning, Red Wave, The Last Order and Mont Blanc — each bringing together contrasting flavours to create its own identity.
For those who enjoy delicate floral notes, Kyoto Rose layers matcha over sweet rose milk, bringing together the earthy character of matcha and the fragrance of rose. Dirty Morning, on the other hand, takes a more familiar Indian route, combining coffee, chai and jaggery in an interesting blend that balances the richness of coffee with the warmth of tea and the sweetness of jaggery.
Red Wave offers a refreshing contrast with tangy cranberry paired with cold brew and finished with silky cream foam. The Last Order moves towards indulgence, featuring milk tea layered with salted caramel cream and topped with a crunchy ladyfinger biscuit finish. Completing the collection is Mont Blanc, which brings together freshly brewed espresso and juicy orange notes, complemented by a creamy topping. Our favourite was The Last Order and Red Wave, where one was creamy indulgence, the other one hit the fruity notes without overpowering the coffee notes.
Curious coffee drinkers can drop by to experiment with flavours, textures and pairings at any of Third Wave Coffee outlets.