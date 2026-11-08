Will Hyderabad finally breathe easier this Diwali?

HYDERABAD: Despite growing awareness about green crackers and the impact of firecrackers on air quality, Hyderabad continues to record elevated levels of particulate pollution during Diwali. Data from the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) shows that concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and particulate matter (PM10) have remained higher than 2020 levels over the past six years. Whether air pollution will decline this Diwali remains to be seen.

TGPCB data for 2020-2025 shows that PM2.5 concentrations on Diwali rose from 64 µg/m³ in 2020 to 81 µg/m³ in 2021, 105 µg/m³ in 2022 and a peak of 119 µg/m³ in 2023. The levels declined to 84 µg/m³ in 2024 and 69 µg/m³ in 2025. PM10 concentrations followed a similar pattern, increasing from 128 µg/m³ in 2020 to 138 µg/m³ in 2022 and peaking at 188 µg/m³ in 2023. They remained high at 184 µg/m³ in 2024 before falling to 153 µg/m³ in 2025.

Despite the decline over the past two years, both pollutants continue to record higher concentrations than in 2020. Over the six-year period, PM2.5 levels increased by around 8% and PM10 by nearly 20%. Firecracker emissions are a major contributor to the air pollution.

Meanwhile, WWF-India’s EIACP Programme Centre, supported by the Union Ministry of Environment, has urged people to celebrate a cracker-free Green Diwali. The appeal is part of the nationwide Green Diwali Campaign 2026. In Hyderabad, a city covered under the National Clean Air Programme, the campaign encourages citizens to avoid firecrackers, use earthen diyas and LED lights.