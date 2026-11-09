60 people suffer eye injuries while bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Around 60 people sustained eye injuries while bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations and reported to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.

Of the 60 patients, 10 were admitted as inpatients for further treatment, while eight of them are being prepared for surgery. The eight patients include three children and five adults.

Hospital authorities said two cases were suspected to be serious, while the severity of the injuries in the remaining cases was yet to be assessed. A review meeting scheduled for 1 pm was expected to evaluate the patients' condition and decide on the further course of treatment.

Meanwhile, around 30 people with minor injuries were reportedly admitted to Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital.

Further details on the nature and severity of the injuries were awaited.