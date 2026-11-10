A garden full of flavours in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In the middle of Hyderabad’s Financial District, surrounded by glass buildings, busy offices and the familiar hum of traffic, sitting outdoors feels like a luxury. At 4Note Gardens, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, that is exactly what you get — an evening spent among greenery, good food, music and, most importantly, enough space to simply slow down.

The setting is casual. There are long tables, comfortable outdoor seating, plants all around and music playing in the background. There is no elaborate fine-dining formality here. Instead, it feels a little like the garden restaurants many of us remember — relaxed, unhurried and designed for long conversations.

For Ruban Das, General Manager, Hyatt Gachibowli Hyderabad, this was precisely the intention. “When you open a place and just call it an outdoors, from a guest perspective, it is just a choice of seating. We wanted to create a full outdoor restaurant which runs independently from the indoor one,” he says.

The idea seems particularly fitting for the Financial District. “Financial District is a concrete jungle. You have these glass and steel buildings, tech parks and GCCs,” Ruban says. After a day spent in an air-conditioned office, the thought of moving into another enclosed space may not always appeal. “If you really want to enjoy yourself, there is an option not to sit in another AC environment after coming out of an AC office, but to sit in a natural environment,” he adds. “Hyderabad has nine months of bliss after three months of summer.”

And it is not just people who are welcome here. The space is pet-friendly, something Ruban says guests have taken to quite happily. “We see a lot of guests with pets dining with us. We don’t make any kind of discrimination,” he says.