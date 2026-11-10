A garden full of flavours in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In the middle of Hyderabad’s Financial District, surrounded by glass buildings, busy offices and the familiar hum of traffic, sitting outdoors feels like a luxury. At 4Note Gardens, Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, that is exactly what you get — an evening spent among greenery, good food, music and, most importantly, enough space to simply slow down.
The setting is casual. There are long tables, comfortable outdoor seating, plants all around and music playing in the background. There is no elaborate fine-dining formality here. Instead, it feels a little like the garden restaurants many of us remember — relaxed, unhurried and designed for long conversations.
For Ruban Das, General Manager, Hyatt Gachibowli Hyderabad, this was precisely the intention. “When you open a place and just call it an outdoors, from a guest perspective, it is just a choice of seating. We wanted to create a full outdoor restaurant which runs independently from the indoor one,” he says.
The idea seems particularly fitting for the Financial District. “Financial District is a concrete jungle. You have these glass and steel buildings, tech parks and GCCs,” Ruban says. After a day spent in an air-conditioned office, the thought of moving into another enclosed space may not always appeal. “If you really want to enjoy yourself, there is an option not to sit in another AC environment after coming out of an AC office, but to sit in a natural environment,” he adds. “Hyderabad has nine months of bliss after three months of summer.”
And it is not just people who are welcome here. The space is pet-friendly, something Ruban says guests have taken to quite happily. “We see a lot of guests with pets dining with us. We don’t make any kind of discrimination,” he says.
The evening also has a soundtrack. Live performances are planned around the space, while chef-led pop-ups add to the experience. But the music is not meant to overpower the evening. “The place is about family, meeting friends and conversations,” says Ruban. The idea, he adds, is to create “an easy-going vibe” rather than anything too formal.
The same thinking runs through the menu. There is no attempt to make every dish sound complicated or turn dinner into a performance. “The idea is comfort food from around the world,” says Ruban, adding, “Sometimes food comes in a very fancy fashion, but it is very difficult to eat. Somebody will show you a circus in front of the table. It is not meant to be like that.”
Instead, the food is about “easy-going, wholesome, nice large portions”, he says. And that becomes apparent as the dishes begin arriving.
We start with Caramelised Onion Chilli Cheese Toast, followed by Rock Corn Tempura and Kolkata Chilli Chicken. The Telugu offerings bring in Gongura Miryala Puttagodugulu and Pacchi Mirchi Kodi Vepudu, while Chicken Wings add a familiar Western touch.
The Garden Grazers are ideal for a group, with Jerk Spiced Jackfruit, Pulled Chicken and Crisp Fish tacos served with Pineapple Lime Salsa and Guacamole. The Dim Sum & Bao selection brings Edamame Creamy Dumpling with Truffle Oil, Chicken Coriander Dim Sum, Tofu Mushroom Bao and Crispy Chilli Garlic Chicken Bao to the table.
There is plenty more to explore — Egg Ranchero, Anda Ghotala on Pan Toasted Pao, Anda Pakoda with Lahsoon Ki Chutney, Veg Kathi Roll and Chicken and Egg Roll. For bigger appetites, there is Subz, Chicken and Mutton Special Biryani, Ma Po Tofu Sichuanese Chilli Garlic Flat Noodles, Shredded Chicken Pixian Chilli with Garlic Fried Rice and Singapore Chilli Prawns with Veg Hakka Noodle.
Pasta, pizza, sushi and breads add to the spread, while desserts such as Tiramisu Della Casa and Osmania Tart make for a sweet finish. Drinks range from lemonade and Perrier to Garden cocktails.
Ruban describes the space as having “a very 80s, 90s kind of vibe”. It is not a nightclub, he says. “You want to enjoy your drink, your food and, more importantly, the conversation.”
Perhaps that is what makes the place work. It does not try too hard. There is greenery, food that is easy to share, music that keeps the evening moving and enough room to linger. In a city that often feels like it is constantly rushing somewhere, sometimes an evening of simply sitting outdoors is enough.