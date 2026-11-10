Bringing the Dalai Lama’s story closer to home

Senior journalist and translator Nancharaiah Merugumala, who translated the book, shares, “I have been a Telugu journalist since 1984, and I have always been interested in politics. That is why translating Winds of Change was relatively easy for me. I have worked on several other translations as well. But when it came to a book about Buddhism, I was initially skeptical because I did not have much knowledge about the subject. I wondered whether I would be able to do justice to it.”