Interview: New Ring of Possibilities

Boxing in India has long had the talent, but finding a platform that can take the sport to a wider audience remains a challenge. While cricket continues to dominate the country’s sporting landscape, combat sports are gradually carving out their own space, with promoters and athletes looking to build a stronger professional ecosystem. Adding to this momentum is the upcoming bout between America’s Anthony Pettis, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion and Neeraj Goyat, one of India’s most prominent boxers, scheduled for January 23, 2027, as part of Indian Uprising.
The Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL), India’s first franchise-based professional boxing league, is promoting the card, which is sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council. Akshar Madhavaram, CEO and co-founder of IPBL, confirmed that the date has been finalised, although the venue is yet to be announced. Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Chennai are among the cities being considered, with an official announcement expected in the coming weeks. Both fighters who were in the city, interact with CE about their careers, ambitions for the sport and the challenge of attracting audiences in a country where cricket has traditionally dominated the sporting landscape.
Anthony, who will turn 40 before the bout and is currently in his 20th year as a professional athlete, described his return to boxing as a return to his roots. “I’ve boxed my whole life,” he said, adding, “But I became a UFC champion at a young age. I did mixed martial arts (MMA) for a long time, but boxing is something I started off with. It is one of the martial arts I could train for my whole life. I also did taekwondo and wrestling. But to come back and box in India against Neeraj is a great opportunity for Indian combat sports. That’s what I’m here for.”
His objective, he added, is to create opportunities for the next generation and give young fighters a platform to showcase their abilities. The former UFC champion was also candid about the demands of competing in a different country, bringing a more personal dimension to the conversation. He acknowledged that returning to a sport at which he is now rebuilding his competitive footing requires humility and preparation. “Travelling is really hard. The time, food and weather change in India. It’s a lot different. When I come back in January, I’ll be prepared to make sure I’m fine-tuned and ready to go,” he expressed.
On the other hand, Neeraj, a member of the Army Sports Institute in Pune, has established himself through a series of high-profile bouts. He spoke particularly fondly of Hyderabad, “I see Hyderabad as my home, because I started here,” he reflected. Recalling his years of service at the Artillery Centre in Golconda, he spoke about how he first took up boxing as a services champion. “I have a lot of memories from Hyderabad,” he added, recalling a national championship final that he contested in the city.
Anthony was equally emphatic about the need to build a wider audience for combat sports in India. “India has the fans and the fighters. It hasn’t had the platform,” he stated, turning his attention to the promoters behind the card, Prashanth Singh and Akshar. “I think these guys picked the right teams and the right people to build,” he gushed.
However, both fighters agreed that promotion alone would not be enough to establish the sport in the country. Drawing a comparison with cricket, Anthony pointed out how the sport has successfully built a strong connection with supporters at every level. “I think cricket does a great job with how they get the supporters involved. So hopefully we can follow suit, and the audience picks it up. Because MMA and boxing are entertaining,” he said.
Neeraj’s prescription was similarly rooted in grassroots development. He called for structured pathways beginning in schools and colleges, with a national system to identify talent at an early age and eventually provide aspiring athletes with a route into professional boxing. He also emphasised the importance of creating platforms that offer boxers a realistic opportunity to earn a livelihood through the sport.
Asked whether audiences could expect to see his trademark kick inside the boxing ring, Anthony was quick to respond with humour. “I wish I could do a showtime kick in boxing. After this boxing fight, my next objective is to do a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight here,” he concluded.