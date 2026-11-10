Interview: New Ring of Possibilities

On the other hand, Neeraj, a member of the Army Sports Institute in Pune, has established himself through a series of high-profile bouts. He spoke particularly fondly of Hyderabad, “I see Hyderabad as my home, because I started here,” he reflected. Recalling his years of service at the Artillery Centre in Golconda, he spoke about how he first took up boxing as a services champion. “I have a lot of memories from Hyderabad,” he added, recalling a national championship final that he contested in the city.

Anthony was equally emphatic about the need to build a wider audience for combat sports in India. “India has the fans and the fighters. It hasn’t had the platform,” he stated, turning his attention to the promoters behind the card, Prashanth Singh and Akshar. “I think these guys picked the right teams and the right people to build,” he gushed.