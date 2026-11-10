Islands of spice: A culinary journey from Jakarta to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Food from the islands is always a delight to taste, especially when it comes with an experience of its own. Park Hyatt has always been one of the places that ultimately creates a good vibe and offers great food to its guests.

Islands of Spice, a culinary experience brought from Park Hyatt Jakarta to Hyderabad,is a one-of-a-kind delight that we got to try. Curated by Chef Dedi Susanto and Chef Fathur Rahman, the food was indeed a mouthful of flavours that we got to experience.

Starting off our course with the Amuse Bouche, we first had Gado Gado Jakarta, which was made with steamed mixed vegetables, boiled eggs, peanut sauce, and crispy bean cakes wrapped in a cabbage roll.

Then we had Tahu Gejrot Cirebon, which consisted of deep-fried puff tofu and tamarind green dressing. It was good in taste and truly flavourful.

The best part of the dinner was the soup, Soto Ayam Surabaya, an East Java Chicken Soup made with rich turmeric broth and fresh bean sprouts. The soup was definitely in tune with the season,and the bean sprouts, which were used as the noodles in the soup,made the experience even more wonderful.