No deaths, but Diwali keeps Hyderabad firefighters on their toes

HYDERABAD: Several fire incidents were reported across Hyderabad and its outskirts on Diwali and in the early hours of Monday, keeping firefighters busy. One person was injured, but no deaths were reported.
A major fire broke out at a paper tea cup and plate manufacturing unit in Asbestos Colony, Kukatpally, on Monday. The flames spread to adjoining warehouses storing ghee and packaged food products.
Five autorickshaws and a DCM vehicle were gutted and one person was injured and shifted to hospital. Fire personnel and police brought the blaze under control. A short circuit or sparks from firecrackers are suspected to have triggered the fire. Officials are assessing the damage.
On Sunday evening, a fire at a plastic manufacturing unit in Katedan Industrial Area spread to an adjoining plywood unit, sending thick smoke across the area. Three fire engines were deployed. The cause and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.
Another fire broke out at a plastic godown in Mailardevpally and spread to an adjoining facility. Three fire engines were pressed into service, while police evacuated people. Goods stored in both godowns suffered extensive damage.
In Secunderabad, fires were reported at a medical shop in Bandimet and a medical warehouse in Old Bowenpally, where flames spread to the third floor.
At Sithaphalmandi, a rocket reportedly entered a firecracker shop during celebrations, triggering explosions among the stocked crackers. Firefighters brought the blaze under control.
Other incidents were reported at a building in Begum Bazaar, a scrap godown in Jeedimetla, a house in Jambagh and establishments in Siddiamber Bazaar. Fire personnel attended to several smaller incidents across the city.
Fire breaks out at abandoned MRO quarters
A fire broke out at the old MRO quarters in Chevella around 9 pm on Sunday, damaging a portion of discarded office papers. No injuries or casualties were reported, police said. Police and Fire department personnel rushed to the spot after residents alerted them. A fire engine was deployed and the flames were brought under control.
The quarters had been condemned and were no longer in use. There was no significant structural damage, police said. Nagesh, a record assistant at the MRO office, inspected the premises and confirmed that only discarded papers had been damaged and no important official records were affected. Kandukur police and other Future City police officials also visited the site and enquired with the MRO office representative.