No deaths, but Diwali keeps Hyderabad firefighters on their toes

HYDERABAD: Several fire incidents were reported across Hyderabad and its outskirts on Diwali and in the early hours of Monday, keeping firefighters busy. One person was injured, but no deaths were reported.

A major fire broke out at a paper tea cup and plate manufacturing unit in Asbestos Colony, Kukatpally, on Monday. The flames spread to adjoining warehouses storing ghee and packaged food products.

Five autorickshaws and a DCM vehicle were gutted and one person was injured and shifted to hospital. Fire personnel and police brought the blaze under control. A short circuit or sparks from firecrackers are suspected to have triggered the fire. Officials are assessing the damage.

On Sunday evening, a fire at a plastic manufacturing unit in Katedan Industrial Area spread to an adjoining plywood unit, sending thick smoke across the area. Three fire engines were deployed. The cause and extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

Another fire broke out at a plastic godown in Mailardevpally and spread to an adjoining facility. Three fire engines were pressed into service, while police evacuated people. Goods stored in both godowns suffered extensive damage.