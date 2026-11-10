Shaping faith, one stroke at a time: Nagole artisans prepare for Navratri

HYDERABAD: Following Ganesh Chaturthi, the city is preparing for another grand celebration. The idols of Maa Durga are all set to reach their respective pandals, while the artists who create them work day and night to ensure that people can celebrate the festival with fervour.

A great deal of effort goes into making these idols, from designing their features to choosing colours and adding intricate details. At Nagole, in one corner of the city, artisans are giving shape to colourful idols of Maa Durga. CE takes a look at the process, from applying Plaster of Paris (POP) to painting every detail of the idols. While some are made using POP, others are crafted from mud and clay.

The vibrant designs are fascinating to watch, and many buyers visiting the workshops choose idols based on their colours, designs and current trends.

Rajaram, an artist working at Rahul Karkhana, says, “I am from Maharashtra. I have been working here since 2002. After the Ganesh idols, the Durga Maa idols have been done. I made around 400 idols this year. We have idols ranging from 5 ft to around 12 ft. We have designs like Surya Kiran, Rudrama Devi, Shivaji Maharaj, Shanker ji and so on. All these are made of POP.”