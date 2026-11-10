US analytics firm opens GCC, to invest $100 mn

HYDERABAD: US-based enterprise data intelligence and business analytics company SplashBI plans to invest $100 million in Hyderabad over the next five to seven years and create 275 jobs.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday inaugurated the company’s 20,000-sqft Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Hyderabad was home to more than 515 GCCs employing over three lakh professionals. More than 70 GCCs began operations in the city last year, the highest number recorded by any Indian city, he said.

The state government aims to attract another 100 GCCs over the next year while transforming existing centres from conventional service delivery units into hubs for global product development, research and innovation, the minister said.

He added that the government was encouraging GCCs to expand into emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity and product engineering.

Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, SplashBI provides enterprise data intelligence, business analytics and AI solutions to more than 500 organisations across 39 countries. Its Hyderabad centre will focus on developing the company’s data intelligence platform and Splash AI capabilities.

MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, SplashBI CEO Naveen Miglani and president and CTO Kiran Reddy Pasam attended the inauguration.

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