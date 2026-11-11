A memoir rooted in mystery and intrigue

Tell us about your first brush?

It happened when I was about five, in our ancestral home, Gooptu Baari, in Kolkata. I had just climbed into my grandmother’s bed and was waiting for her to lie down and tell me a story when I saw a dismembered hand holding a scimitar flash past. I screamed and woke up the entire household. That experience has stayed with me all these years. These experiences have simply been part of my life. I have encountered things I cannot explain, but that doesn’t mean I have all the answers. I remain questioning, even about my own experiences.



Of all the experiences you have recounted, which one left the deepest impression on you?

There are several that have stayed with me, but the experience in Jerusalem, which I recount in the chapter Jahannam, was particularly unsettling. Jerusalem is a city that carries thousands of years of history, faith and conflict. Being there and experiencing something I couldn’t explain left me with more questions than answers.



You say that your encounters continue to frighten you. How have you learned to make peace with them?

I don’t think I have entirely made peace with them. Even today, I jump out of my skin when something untoward happens. What has changed is my ability to live with uncertainty. I have come to accept that not everything needs an explanation, and perhaps that is as close to making peace with the unknown as I have managed.



What do you feel these extraordinary experiences have taught you?

They have taught me humility and the importance of accepting that we don’t understand everything about the world. I’ve always been a rational person, but these experiences have made me more accepting of uncertainty. They have also taught me not to dismiss someone else’s experience simply because I cannot relate to it. We don’t have to agree with every explanation, but we should be willing to listen. Perhaps the greatest lesson is to remain curious and accept that not every mystery in life needs to be solved.