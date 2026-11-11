A memoir rooted in mystery and intrigue

“I am neither a soothsayer nor am I steeped in the occult; I do not predict people’s future or delve into their past; I am neither mystic nor sceptic.” It is with this intriguing line from the author’s note that readers are ushered into the first chapter of There’s a Ghost in My Room: Living with the Supernatural. Written by Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, the memoir was launched at Kalakriti Art Gallery to a warm and receptive audience.
Spanning decades and continents, the book chronicles a life punctuated by encounters with the supernatural. Through a series of vivid accounts, Sanjoy recounts experiences that have stayed with him over the years, capturing the fear, uncertainty and intrigue that accompanied his brushes with the unknown. Born in Kolkata, Sanjoy grew up across different cities and cultures, studying in London, Mumbai and Delhi. His passion for the arts led him, as a college student, to join Barry John’s Theatre Action Group (TAG).
CE catches up with Sanjoy for an conversation about his memoir, his earliest encounter with the supernatural and learning to live with the unknown.
Tell us about your first brush?
It happened when I was about five, in our ancestral home, Gooptu Baari, in Kolkata. I had just climbed into my grandmother’s bed and was waiting for her to lie down and tell me a story when I saw a dismembered hand holding a scimitar flash past. I screamed and woke up the entire household. That experience has stayed with me all these years. These experiences have simply been part of my life. I have encountered things I cannot explain, but that doesn’t mean I have all the answers. I remain questioning, even about my own experiences.
Of all the experiences you have recounted, which one left the deepest impression on you?
There are several that have stayed with me, but the experience in Jerusalem, which I recount in the chapter Jahannam, was particularly unsettling. Jerusalem is a city that carries thousands of years of history, faith and conflict. Being there and experiencing something I couldn’t explain left me with more questions than answers.
You say that your encounters continue to frighten you. How have you learned to make peace with them?
I don’t think I have entirely made peace with them. Even today, I jump out of my skin when something untoward happens. What has changed is my ability to live with uncertainty. I have come to accept that not everything needs an explanation, and perhaps that is as close to making peace with the unknown as I have managed.
What do you feel these extraordinary experiences have taught you?
They have taught me humility and the importance of accepting that we don’t understand everything about the world. I’ve always been a rational person, but these experiences have made me more accepting of uncertainty. They have also taught me not to dismiss someone else’s experience simply because I cannot relate to it. We don’t have to agree with every explanation, but we should be willing to listen. Perhaps the greatest lesson is to remain curious and accept that not every mystery in life needs to be solved.