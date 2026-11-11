Harassed by loan agents, Hyderabad constable dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old constable allegedly died by suicide after loan app operators threatened to circulate morphed photographs of him and his family members. He had reportedly borrowed money through loan applications to fund online betting. The victim has been identified as Mudavath Srinu, who worked as a constable in the 3rd Battalion.

On Monday, he had visited his mother’s residence in Harshaguda village, under Pahadishareef police station limits, on Monday.

Srinu’s mother, Mudavath Gori, told police that her son and his wife had been residing at Mansanpalle X Roads due to their work commitments. They had been visiting the family at Harshaguda frequently over the past six months.

According to the complaint, at 11 am on Monday, Gori was sitting outside her house when Srinu arrived and went inside. Around 11.30 am, her grandson, Veeresh, informed her that some unidentified persons associated with online loan applications had called his aunt Sumithra and his father, threatening them to repay the amount borrowed by Srinu.

Meanwhile, Srinu’s father also tried to contact him over the phone, but he did not respond.

Gori told Veeresh that Srinu might be sleeping in his room and asked him to check. When Veeresh knocked on the door and received no response, the family broke open a window and noticed Srinu hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree.