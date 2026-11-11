Health checks by GHMC for old buildings

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has invited expressions of interest to empanel structural evaluation agencies to assess ageing and dilapidated buildings and ensure public safety.

The agencies will conduct structural evaluations, non-destructive testing (NDT), load assessments and stability analyses of civil structures. They will also recommend measures to improve structural safety.

The assessments will cover old reinforced cement concrete (RCC) buildings, structures undergoing modifications, renovations or redevelopment, and buildings at different stages of construction under GHMC.

Particular attention will be given to damaged structures showing cracks, corrosion, settlement or other signs of deterioration. Partially completed or abandoned buildings, those facing public complaints and structures identified by GHMC will also be assessed.

The empanelment will remain valid for 12 months.