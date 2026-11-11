Matched on dating app, Hyderabad man loses Rs 14 lakh in investment scam

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old private employee from Boduppal lost Rs 14.13 lakh on a fake trading platform after he met a woman on a dating application who allegedly persuaded him to invest money by promising high returns. The victim told police that he was unable to withdraw his investment after transferring the money to the platform.

According to the complaint, on January 31, while browsing Facebook, he came across an advertisement for the Wink Me dating application. After clicking on the relationship option, he was redirected to Telegram, where an unidentified woman posing as a receptionist introduced herself and connected him with a woman named Kavya Saanvi.

Kavya allegedly lured him to invest money by promising profits and an opportunity to meet her.

On February 16, the victim registered on the website and, on the instructions of Kavya, Minaal and other persons, began making payments towards various investment tasks.

Initially, he received small returns, which helped gain his confidence. Subsequently, the accused demanded further amounts on the pretext of system repair charges, credit score improvement, taxes, withdrawal processing, frozen account clearance, verification fees and other charges.