Rakesh Bedi: Whatever I want to communicate through my plays must have an element of entertainment

Your play Massage has been running successfully for several years. What keeps audiences coming back to it?

Theatre is where you polish yourself as an actor and learn discipline. It teaches dedication and keeps you grounded because you work closely with several people. It requires immense teamwork; you cannot do it alone. Unlike cinema, where you give a shot and move on, theatre is an entirely different and challenging experience. Another important aspect of my theatre is that whatever I want to communicate through my plays must have an element of entertainment. The subject could be serious, a comment on society, satire, humour or a reflection of social realities. But it has to be presented under the cover of entertainment. Otherwise, audiences may not engage with it for long.

The play was written by the great doyen of Hindi theatre, Vijay Tendulkar, whose thought-provoking and hard-hitting plays are performed across the world and in several languages. Massage is probably the only play of his that no other theatre group has attempted apart from me. It is extremely challenging, and that is precisely why I took it up. The play is essentially a serious reflection of society. However, when I took it up, I believed that everything has two sides. Just as every coin has two sides, every serious subject has a flip side. If you look at that other side, you can sometimes laugh at the very things you were initially taking seriously. That is the approach I brought to the play.