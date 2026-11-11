Stomach cancer: Recognise the signs early

Debunking, some common myths surrounding stomach cancer, Dr Rahul says,

“Myth: Stomach cancer affects only older people. Many people believe that stomach cancer is restricted to older age groups. However, younger patients can also develop the disease.

Myth: Cancer always causes severe stomach pain. In its early stages, stomach cancer may not cause severe pain. Symptoms can be as subtle as indigestion, bloating or poor appetite.

Myth: Not smoking or drinking means you are safe. Avoiding tobacco and alcohol does not eliminate the risk. Factors such as H. pylori infection, family history and dietary habits can also contribute to the development of stomach cancer.”