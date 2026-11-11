Stomach cancer: Recognise the signs early

Observed globally in November, Stomach Cancer Awareness Month highlights the importance of recognising the symptoms, understanding the risk factors and encouraging early detection of gastric cancer. Indigestion, acidity and stomach discomfort are often dismissed as routine digestive problems. While it is important not to associate every ailment with a life-threatening condition, persistent symptoms should not be ignored, as they could signal something serious.
CE speaks to doctors about warning signs, risk factors and the importance of early detection, urging people not to dismiss persistent digestive problems as routine acidity or indigestion.
“Persistent or recurrent symptoms should not be ignored, as they can sometimes be early manifestations of stomach cancer. Certain conditions, particularly chronic Helicobacter pylori (H pylori) infection and longstanding atrophic gastritis, are associated with an increased risk of gastric cancer,” shares Dr MA Suboor Shaherose, senior consultant medical and hemato oncologist, Renova Century Hospitals. He further adds, “The important thing is to recognise warning signs such as unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, persistent abdominal pain, difficulty swallowing, recurrent vomiting, anaemia or gastrointestinal bleeding.”
Dr Suboor explains that cancers of the lower stomach (distal stomach or antrum) have traditionally been common in several Asian populations. However, the distribution varies across regions, with cancers occurring near the gastro-oesophageal junction also increasingly recognised. More common in men, stomach cancer is among the five leading cancers affecting Indian males. According to GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates, India recorded approximately 64,600 new cases of stomach cancer and 57,700 related deaths that year.
Surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and palliative care are among the major treatment options available. However, the choice of treatment depends on the stage of the disease, the patient’s overall health and other clinical factors. “Survival largely depends on the stage at which the cancer is diagnosed. Stomach cancer is treatable, especially when we detect it early. Unfortunately, many patients come to us at an advanced stage because they initially mistake the symptoms for common digestive problems,” notes Dr Rahul Reddy Levaka, senior surgical oncologist, CARE Hospitals.
Debunking, some common myths surrounding stomach cancer, Dr Rahul says,
“Myth: Stomach cancer affects only older people. Many people believe that stomach cancer is restricted to older age groups. However, younger patients can also develop the disease.
Myth: Cancer always causes severe stomach pain. In its early stages, stomach cancer may not cause severe pain. Symptoms can be as subtle as indigestion, bloating or poor appetite.
Myth: Not smoking or drinking means you are safe. Avoiding tobacco and alcohol does not eliminate the risk. Factors such as H. pylori infection, family history and dietary habits can also contribute to the development of stomach cancer.”