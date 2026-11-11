World Pneumonia Day puts spotlight on Hyderabad’s respiratory health risks

Lack of awareness of early symptoms, vaccine hesitancy and late consultation are key issues in preventing pneumonia.

“Hyderabad needs a comprehensive approach combining vaccination, early diagnosis, public awareness and improved access to healthcare. Government and private hospitals should strengthen pneumonia screening, particularly among children and senior citizens. Primary healthcare centres should have access to pulse oximeters and timely referral facilities. Appropriate antibiotic treatment for bacterial pneumonia, along with oxygen support when required, can prevent complications and reduce avoidable deaths,” he noted.

