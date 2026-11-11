World Pneumonia Day puts spotlight on Hyderabad’s respiratory health risks

Seasonal changes often lead to respiratory infections. In Hyderabad, factors like pollution, construction and climatic changes mean it is important to be aware of pneumonia. Doctors stress the importance of getting vaccinated, receiving early treatment and using antibiotics responsibly as World Pneumonia Day falls on November 12.
Seasonal and pollution factors causing pneumonia
“We are observing a rise in respiratory infections during seasonal weather changes, with pneumonia emerging as a significant health concern. Children below five years, senior citizens above 65 and individuals with diabetes, heart disease or weakened immunity are particularly vulnerable. Sudden temperature fluctuations, viral infections and pre-existing respiratory conditions can increase the risk of developing pneumonia,” said Dr Vijay Kumar Chennamchetty, senior consultant pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills.
Other factors causing respiratory issues include seasonal changes. Due to the speed of urbanisation there are constant construction sites and vehicle emissions which means residents are exposed to high levels of pollution. This in turn causes long-term issues with the respiratory tract, said Dr Vijay.
“Air pollution, construction dust and traffic emissions expose residents to harmful particulate matter that irritates the respiratory tract and weakens the lungs’ natural defence mechanisms. Indoor pollution from cigarette smoke, cooking fumes and inadequate ventilation further increases respiratory risks, particularly among children, senior citizens and people with compromised immunity,” he explained.
Pneumonia symptoms are often confused with a common cold, seasonal flu or viral infection. If you have a high temperature that doesn’t go away, increased coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, fast breathing and extreme tiredness see a doctor. Elderly patients can experience confusion, sleepiness and sudden weakness. If they have trouble breathing, low oxygen levels and blue lips this needs urgent attention.
Lack of awareness of early symptoms, vaccine hesitancy and late consultation are key issues in preventing pneumonia.
“Hyderabad needs a comprehensive approach combining vaccination, early diagnosis, public awareness and improved access to healthcare. Government and private hospitals should strengthen pneumonia screening, particularly among children and senior citizens. Primary healthcare centres should have access to pulse oximeters and timely referral facilities. Appropriate antibiotic treatment for bacterial pneumonia, along with oxygen support when required, can prevent complications and reduce avoidable deaths,” he noted.
Improved diagnosis and antibiotic resistance
Improvements in diagnostics are helping doctors to understand how severe the infection is. Dr Y Soma Sai Kiran, consultant clinical and interventional pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad shared, “In order to determine whether a patient can be treated at home or requires admission, we now use rapid molecular tests, improved respiratory cultures, blood cultures, inflammatory markers, bedside ultrasound, CT when necessary, pulse oximetry and risk-scoring tools.”
Early oxygen and fluid support, correct empirical antibiotics and prompt escalation to non-invasive ventilation or ICU as needed has made treatments more streamlined. However it depends on how quickly patients seek treatment and if they have other underlying conditions such as diabetes, COPD, heart and kidney issues.
Antibiotic resistance is also a large issue. If patients aren’t responding to common antibiotics they could have a viral infection, resistant bacteria or complications. Dr Soma highlighted, “The solution is not simply stronger antibiotics. We need antibiotic stewardship: avoid antibiotics for viral coughs and colds, use the narrowest effective drug, follow culture and sensitivity results, avoid unnecessary prolonged courses, and reserve higher-end antibiotics for genuinely severe or resistant infections.”
Vaccinations are one of the most effective ways to prevent severe pneumonia. Whilst pneumococcal conjugate vaccines are part of the Universal Immunisation Programme in India, Dr Soma said pneumococcal vaccinations for adults and yearly flu shots aren’t widely used especially in senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions.
Corporate hospitals will often have good diagnostic facilities, ICU and specialist support. Smaller nursing homes may not have good microbiology facilities, ICU or respiratory support. Government facilities can be busy.
“The priority is a coordinated referral system, universal pulse oximetry and oxygen availability, timely cultures, and standardised pneumonia protocols across all settings,” he concluded.