Finding Joy in Birding

The winged world is a testament to resilience. Birds undertake long-distance migrations, endure extreme environmental conditions, develop new foraging strategies and adapt to changing landscapes. Above all, they are survivors.
In an effort to raise awareness about bird conservation and inspire people to protect birds and their natural habitats, the Ataavi Bird Foundation has been organising bird walks across India. “Our vision is an India where birding is as everyday as a morning walk. In that India, every neighbourhood has people who know their local birds and care enough to protect the lakes, trees and green spaces those birds depend on,” shares Aksheeta Mahapatra, project head (Birding Bharat), Ataavi Bird Foundation.
In Hyderabad, the first bird walk was held at Ameenpur Lake in August. Since then, the walks have become a regular feature, taking place almost every weekend at different locations across the city. One such destination was Nallagandla Lake, where we recently joined a birding session. On a crisp Saturday morning, although the winter chill was piercing, the discomfort soon faded as we joined our birding tribe of around 18 enthusiasts. The walk was led by the father-son duo of Dr Gaurav J Kumar and nine-year-old Kabir Kumar. Asked why he signed up to be a guide, Kabir, who began birding at the age of six, simply says, “I wanted to share my knowledge of birds so that people know more about them.”
The walk began with a quick round of introductions. Once the ice was broken, we were handed binoculars before setting off to spot some feathered residents. “Birding is a game of patience,” says Gaurav, drawing on his experience as a birder. As we began our trail around Nallagandla Lake, he explains, “There are ethical and unethical ways of birding. An unethical way would be to throw some food and get the bird to come to you, while an ethical way would be to listen for sounds.”
Mindful of our surroundings, we continued quietly along the trail and encountered our first bird: the scaly-breasted munia, also known as the spotted munia, a small species often seen in grassy habitats. Soon after, we spotted the Indian house sparrow. Our young guide, Kabir, informed us that the species has been declining in numbers across India, with some estimates suggesting that its population has fallen by as much as 90 per cent.
As we continued along the trail, more birds catch our attention. First, there is the Asian green bee-eater, a striking little bird known for its vibrant green plumage and insect-catching skills. We then spotted the Indian spotted dove, recognisable by the distinctive spots on its wings, followed by the Indian pond heron, an elegant bird with white and grey plumage commonly found near shallow water bodies.
During our two-hour walk, we encountered a total of 35 species including the Eurasian coot, peafowl, ashy prinia, plain prinia and purple sunbirds, among others. One of the most exciting sightings was that of the brown shrike, a winter migrant popularly known as the ‘butcher bird’. Its presence made for one of the highlights of the morning.