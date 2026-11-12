Finding Joy in Birding

In Hyderabad, the first bird walk was held at Ameenpur Lake in August. Since then, the walks have become a regular feature, taking place almost every weekend at different locations across the city. One such destination was Nallagandla Lake, where we recently joined a birding session. On a crisp Saturday morning, although the winter chill was piercing, the discomfort soon faded as we joined our birding tribe of around 18 enthusiasts. The walk was led by the father-son duo of Dr Gaurav J Kumar and nine-year-old Kabir Kumar. Asked why he signed up to be a guide, Kabir, who began birding at the age of six, simply says, “I wanted to share my knowledge of birds so that people know more about them.”