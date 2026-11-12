Hyderabad’s Bihari community embraces the spirit of Chhath Puja

As the cold winter sets in and the echoes of Deepavali celebrations fade away, Biharis living in Hyderabad have begun to get into the festive spirit and prepare for Chhath Puja. This year, between November 13 and 16, the four-day festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun and Chhathi maiya will be celebrated with great faith and is a great way to keep the culture alive. Many living in Hyderabad get to connect with their roots and relive memories of their childhood while also passing on traditions to the next generation.
Legacy sustained by faith
Chhath Puja has been a huge part of Sumitra Devi’s life for nearly five decades, a journey of faith, commitment and an enduring emotional connection. “There are times when health does not permit me to observe all the rituals with the same ease as before. However, the faith I have in Chhathi maiya gives me the strength to continue performing the fast and puja every year. I have seen my mother observe the festival, and later, I learnt and continued the tradition from my mother-in-law. It has always been a part of our family tradition, and I cannot imagine letting it go,” she said. The festival also comes with its own traditional attire. Sumitra recalls how women in the family would generally dress in yellow sarees for Chhath. While wearing these colours is no longer a compulsion, the practise continues to hold a special place in their celebrations. “Today, my daughter-in-law also observes Chhath Puja along with me. It makes me happy to see her participate in the rituals and understand their significance. This is how traditions are carried forward. We learn from our elders, practise what they have taught us and pass it on to the next generation,” she added.
MIL’s devotion lives on
Chhath Puja is something Manjari Sinha has grown up watching, however she has found a personal connection with it. “We have always seen our mother-in-law observing Chhath Puja and performing all the rituals with so much devotion. After she passed away, my bhabhi and I decided to continue the tradition. We have been doing it together, and having each other’s support makes a big difference. If one of us is observing the fast, the other takes care of the preparations and other responsibilities. This way, we are able to manage everything without feeling overwhelmed.” Among the distinctive customs associated with the festival is the application of sindoor. Married women apply a long streak of sindoor, before the aarti and prayers. The vibrant vermilion mark is an important part of the traditional festive appearance and adds to the visual identity of Chhath celebrations.
Togetherness beyond rituals
Whilst Rashmi Shrivastava does not personally fast of Chhath Puja, it is a special time for her. “Not everyone can perform Chhath Puja because the rituals are quite rigorous. There are so many things that one has to be particular and careful about, right from the preparations to the offerings and the way each ritual is performed. It becomes difficult, especially when you have kids and no one to take care of them. But that does not mean those who cannot observe the puja have to stay disconnected from it. My sister performs Chhath Puja, so I visit her, help her with the preparations and accompany the family to the ghats for the arghya. On the day of the puja, we seek forgiveness from the god for not being able to observe the rituals ourselves and offer our prayers. We may not be performing the puja, but being present and participating in our own way makes us feel connected to it.” One of the best parts of the festival for Rashmi is enjoying the thekua and prasad after the arghya.
Health approach to fasting
However, whilst Chhath Puja is a time of great faith and devotion, the lengthy fast can take its toll on your body. Dr M Gayathri, consultant dietician at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda explains, “A 36-hour fast without food or water can cause significant dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and low blood sugar. Women may experience headaches, dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramps, reduced urine output and low blood pressure. Prolonged dehydration can also affect kidney function and increase the risk of fainting. The risks are higher in hot weather and among women with existing health conditions.”
Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, have kidney issues, heart issues or blood pressure issues should consult their doctor before fasting. “Women taking regular medications should not skip or alter doses to accommodate religious rituals without medical guidance.”
Dr Gayathri suggests drinking plenty of fluids, eating a balanced diet including complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats in the build-up to fasting. Women should also avoid too much caffeine, strenuous exercise and long periods in the sun. They should ensure they are getting enough rest.