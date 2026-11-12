Hyderabad’s Bihari community embraces the spirit of Chhath Puja

Health approach to fasting

However, whilst Chhath Puja is a time of great faith and devotion, the lengthy fast can take its toll on your body. Dr M Gayathri, consultant dietician at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda explains, “A 36-hour fast without food or water can cause significant dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and low blood sugar. Women may experience headaches, dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramps, reduced urine output and low blood pressure. Prolonged dehydration can also affect kidney function and increase the risk of fainting. The risks are higher in hot weather and among women with existing health conditions.”

Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic, have kidney issues, heart issues or blood pressure issues should consult their doctor before fasting. “Women taking regular medications should not skip or alter doses to accommodate religious rituals without medical guidance.”

Dr Gayathri suggests drinking plenty of fluids, eating a balanced diet including complex carbohydrates, proteins and healthy fats in the build-up to fasting. Women should also avoid too much caffeine, strenuous exercise and long periods in the sun. They should ensure they are getting enough rest.