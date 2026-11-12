Out-of-the-box Hyderabad: Strengthening India’s aerospace capabilities

What’s the roadmap ahead?

Our roadmap is centred on transforming AKSI Aerospace Group into a globally competitive, vertically integrated aerospace and defence technology enterprise.

Over the next four to five years, we aim to expand indigenous subsystem manufacturing, particularly flight controllers, autopilots, smart batteries, composites, propulsion and precision engineering. We also plan to scale our unmanned aircraft portfolio across defence, agriculture, industrial and logistics applications.

Another priority is advancing aircraft development programmes, including two-seat aircraft, gyrocopters and personal aviation technologies, while pursuing the necessary certification and regulatory pathways.

We intend to strengthen international partnerships and exports, deepen collaborations with research institutions and government agencies, and develop a wider network of Indian MSME suppliers. We are also evaluating opportunities to expand our manufacturing footprint beyond Telangana while leveraging Hyderabad’s aerospace ecosystem.

By 2030, our ambition is to position AKSI among India’s recognised aerospace technology groups, supplying complete unmanned platforms, critical subsystems and selected manned aviation products to domestic and international markets.

Beyond manufacturing scale and revenue, our larger ambition is to demonstrate that Indian companies can develop globally competitive aerospace technologies, own their intellectual property and manufacture at industrial scale. India should not remain dependent on the world for critical aerospace technologies; it should become a country the world depends upon for aerospace innovation and engineering excellence.