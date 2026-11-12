Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumdar: Keeping the Strings of Tradition Alive



An instrument meant for him

Music was less a career choice than a family inheritance for Pt Tejendra. “Every child born into our family was introduced to vocal music and tabla first. My father was a sitar player, but my uncle played the sarod, and that is how I fell in love with the instrument at the age of four. My grandfather taught me the mandolin, but I couldn’t play Hindustani classical music on it. After growing up, I switched to the sarod. I started learning under the influence of our family tradition, but gradually, I began falling in love with it. The more I practised, the more attached I became to the instrument,” he shares. For him Hyderabad continues to hold a special place in his heart, as he recalls, “I have performed here many times, and the city’s rich cultural heritage makes every visit special.”