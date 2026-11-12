Punjagutta PS to become India’s 1st AI-powered station

HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police station is set to become India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered police station, with AI technology being integrated into various stages of police functioning, from complaint registration to charge-sheet preparation.

DGP CV Anand is scheduled to inaugurate the facility as a pilot project in December.

On Wednesday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar inspected Punjagutta police station and said it was being developed into the country’s first AI-powered police station. Following the directives of DGP CV Anand, the station’s services are being integrated with AI technology as part of the pilot project.

Under the initiative, AI will be used in processes ranging from the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) to the preparation of case diaries, investigation reports and charge sheets.

During the inspection, the Commissioner interacted with complainants and enquired about their grievances. He also reviewed the AI-based technical arrangements being put in place at the station.

Sajjanar said a ‘SETUtu’ kiosk had already been installed at the station’s reception, enabling victims to lodge complaints in nearly 10 languages. The AI system translates the complaints into the local language and forwards them to the concerned officials.