Stories beyond the canvas

Artworks often hold stories that remain etched in an artist’s mind, reflecting personal experiences, thoughts and interpretations of the world. The second edition of Beyond Black and White at ICONART Gallery brought together a collection of intriguing works that offered visitors a glimpse into the creative minds of the participating artists. CE takes a closer look at some of the exhibits and speaks to the artists about the ideas and inspirations behind their creations.
Artist Sivaji Tallavajhula, who showcased his works at the gallery, explains the thought process behind his creations. “The basic idea is to create small, poetic designs. Most artworks tend to be complicated and use elaborate vocabulary to convey larger ideas. I decided to go against that approach. We wanted to incorporate elements of fantasy and small gestures, allowing minimal paintings to communicate more. This time, we also introduced colour instead of restricting ourselves to black and white. My works explore nature and the things around me. The animals, people and everyday surroundings have influenced the way I think and inspired me to approach my art differently,” he says.
Another artist featured at the exhibition was Rajesh Nagulakonda, who is known for his comic art and visual storytelling. Speaking about his journey and the works on display, he says, “I am a visual storyteller and have been working on comic books for several years. I am essentially a comic artist and have worked on graphic novels and character designs. I have also created 50 concept artworks for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which were later translated into murals. Drawing is the foundation of any artwork, and that is what I have explored in this exhibition. This time, we introduced colour, with fairy tales serving as the central theme. Through my works, I try to convey different messages. Many of my paintings feature female figures because I have daughters. One of the artworks explores liberation and the need for women to break free from their shackles, presented through the idea of a fairy tale. Another depicts a mermaid caring for a little fish, symbolising a motherly figure. These are two of the works I have showcased at the exhibition.”
Overall, Beyond Black and White – Season 2 brought together diverse artistic interpretations, with each work narrating a story shaped by the artist’s imagination and experiences. From fantasy and folklore to nature and personal reflections, the paintings offered visitors different perspectives on the world.