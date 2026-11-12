Stories beyond the canvas

Another artist featured at the exhibition was Rajesh Nagulakonda, who is known for his comic art and visual storytelling. Speaking about his journey and the works on display, he says, “I am a visual storyteller and have been working on comic books for several years. I am essentially a comic artist and have worked on graphic novels and character designs. I have also created 50 concept artworks for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which were later translated into murals. Drawing is the foundation of any artwork, and that is what I have explored in this exhibition. This time, we introduced colour, with fairy tales serving as the central theme. Through my works, I try to convey different messages. Many of my paintings feature female figures because I have daughters. One of the artworks explores liberation and the need for women to break free from their shackles, presented through the idea of a fairy tale. Another depicts a mermaid caring for a little fish, symbolising a motherly figure. These are two of the works I have showcased at the exhibition.”