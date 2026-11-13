Hyderabad: Food cops find nine KFCs, Domino’s outlets dirty

HYDERABAD: Thirteen teams from the enforcement wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) inspected 26 KFC and Domino’s Pizza outlets across the CURE region on Thursday and suspended the FSSAI licences of nine establishments.

The officials directed the nine outlets to immediately stop operations in the interest of public health. The affected KFC outlets include those operated by Yum Restaurants India Private Limited at Madinaguda, Banjara Hills, Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hitec City and Inorbit Mall in Madhapur; Yum Restaurants Pvt Ltd at Sindhi Colony in Secunderabad; and Devyani International Limited at Punch Mohalla in Charminar and Moosarambagh. The two affected Domino’s outlets are operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd at Sarath City Mall in Kondapur and Inorbit Mall in Madhapur.

Improvement notices will be issued to eight outlets, four Domino’s branches at Nizampet, Miyapur, Himayatnagar and Malakpet and four KFC branches at Kondapur, Karkhana, Himayatnagar and Shaikpet. Officials will reinspect these outlets to verify compliance with food safety norms before deciding on further action.

Show-cause notices will be issued to five other outlets over serious violations. These include three Domino’s branches at Kharkhana, Gachibowli and Hitec City and two KFC branches at Nizampet and Gachibowli. Further action, including penalties, will follow.