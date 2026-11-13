Neighbour arrested in central govt employee's murder in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Meerpet police arrested Raj Kumar on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 35-year-old woman at her residence in Jillelaguda on Wednesday. The victim, Anitha, was the wife of a Central government employee.

Meerpet Station House Officer B Shoban said the accused attacked Anitha several times with an iron box, causing fatal head injuries. He also stuffed a piece of cloth into her mouth. Her mangalsutra and bangles were missing.

Police said Raj lived in the same apartment as the victim and worked in stock market. He was reportedly facing financial difficulties and cheque-bounce cases.

Police suspect he killed her and fled with the valuables. He was apprehended on Thursday and the stolen valuables were seized from his possession. Meerpet police registered a case and further investigation is under way.