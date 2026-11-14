A trip down cartoon memory lane

Waking up on a holiday morning and tuning in to our favourite cartoons was one of the simple pleasures of childhood. From Tom and Jerry, Noddy and Oswald to Bob the Builder, Wonder Woman and many more, there was never a shortage of shows to keep us glued to the television. Even today, when we are having a bad day, a familiar cartoon scene is enough to lift our spirits. Such is the magic of childhood memories. As we celebrate Children’s Day, CE takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane, speaking to celebrities about their favourite childhood cartoons, the memories associated with them and the characters they would love to see make a comeback.
Seerat Kapoor, actress
I had quite a few favourites growing up. Casper the Friendly Ghost was definitely one of them. I loved how adorable, innocent and kind Casper was. Scooby-Doo was another favourite because I enjoyed its mystery and adventure. I also loved The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Popeye, The Jungle Book, The Powerpuff Girls, Tintin and, of course, Tom and Jerry. Each had something unique about it. I also remember being fascinated by Goosebumps, although it was more of a children’s horror series than a cartoon. I think there is a little child in all of us who never really grows up. I may not watch cartoons as regularly as I did when I was younger, but I would happily revisit some of my childhood favourites whenever I get the chance. There is something comforting about going back to familiar characters and stories. It is almost like taking a little break from adult life and reconnecting with a simpler, more carefree time. I would probably bring back Casper the Friendly Ghost. There was something so endearing about him. Although he was a ghost, all he wanted was friendship and companionship. I loved that contrast. I would also happily revisit Popeye, Tintin and The Flintstones. It would be lovely to experience that same childhood excitement again and perhaps introduce these memorable characters to a whole new generation.
Sheena Chohan, actress
I think animation has a beautiful way of reconnecting us with our imagination and innocence. I still enjoy revisiting cartoons because they often carry timeless messages about kindness, courage, equality and humanity. They brought me joy, sparked my imagination and gave me a sense of possibility. Looking back, I also realise how much characters like Wonder Woman shaped my understanding of women’s agency, standing up for justice and believing that everyone deserves dignity and equal rights. Without a doubt, I would bring back Wonder Woman. I would love a new generation of children to experience her. We need more female characters who are powerful yet compassionate, vulnerable yet courageous, and who stand up for equality, human rights and justice.
Abhinav Gomatam, actor
My favourite cartoons were the hugely popular Tom and Jerry and DuckTales. Yes, I do watch them even today. They are a great way to unwind. After a day of shooting, I simply come home and browse for some of those cartoons. These days, watching cartoons makes me nostalgic. I instantly travel back to my childhood, when Sundays were reserved for cartoons. I would definitely bring back Tom and Jerry to the present day audience. I wish the show had continued forever.
Chaitanya Rao, actor
One show I always watched and was fascinated by as a child was Mowgli from The Jungle Book. I wanted to recreate something like that or act in a project along those lines. Mowgli was a character who always fascinated me. The way he jumped from tree to tree and the music accompanying the show made it particularly memorable. The Jungle Book, as a whole, had a fascinating setting. Apart from that, I also enjoyed Indian shows such as Shaktimaan. I still watch cartoons, although not very regularly. Sometimes, I tune in to Doraemon, SpongeBob SquarePants and a couple of other entertaining shows. If given a chance, I would probably bring back Shaktimaan and Mowgli in new avatars. Aladdin was another fictional character I loved, and it would be interesting to see him in a different setting today. I was also a fan of shows such as Chhota Bheem and Doraemon, which I found very entertaining. In our fast-paced lives, we have somehow lost touch with the cartoons we once watched regularly. They were an integral part of our childhood, but we have gradually moved on to other forms of entertainment. Cartoons seem to have taken a back seat today. However, it would be exciting to see something fresh and engaging emerge in this space. With technology evolving and so many animated shows being created, audiences sometimes struggle to decide what to watch. Perhaps that is one of the reasons cartoons have lost some of their earlier appeal.