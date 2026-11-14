A trip down cartoon memory lane

Chaitanya Rao, actor

One show I always watched and was fascinated by as a child was Mowgli from The Jungle Book. I wanted to recreate something like that or act in a project along those lines. Mowgli was a character who always fascinated me. The way he jumped from tree to tree and the music accompanying the show made it particularly memorable. The Jungle Book, as a whole, had a fascinating setting. Apart from that, I also enjoyed Indian shows such as Shaktimaan. I still watch cartoons, although not very regularly. Sometimes, I tune in to Doraemon, SpongeBob SquarePants and a couple of other entertaining shows. If given a chance, I would probably bring back Shaktimaan and Mowgli in new avatars. Aladdin was another fictional character I loved, and it would be interesting to see him in a different setting today. I was also a fan of shows such as Chhota Bheem and Doraemon, which I found very entertaining. In our fast-paced lives, we have somehow lost touch with the cartoons we once watched regularly. They were an integral part of our childhood, but we have gradually moved on to other forms of entertainment. Cartoons seem to have taken a back seat today. However, it would be exciting to see something fresh and engaging emerge in this space. With technology evolving and so many animated shows being created, audiences sometimes struggle to decide what to watch. Perhaps that is one of the reasons cartoons have lost some of their earlier appeal.