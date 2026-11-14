Chhath Puja: Taste of Tradition with Lauki Bhat

The ritual of making lauki bhat is closely linked to the seasonality of bottle gourd. Ammanna Raju, executive chef of Novotel Hyderabad Airport explains, “The dish of lauki bhat is very closely related to the fact that lauki is seasonal and easily available in all households. This makes it an ideal dish to start the auspicious chhath puja.” The reason for combining the vegetable with rice is to provide nourishment before the fast. He explains, “The abundance of the vegetable along with the seasonal availability plays an important part to combine with the staple of rice to boost the strength before the three-day long fast.”