Gayatri Danthuri Finds Inspiration in the World of Butterflies

Explaining about the artworks on display, Gayatri says, “My artworks revolve around butterflies and their connection with human life. Through woodcut prints and sculptures, I explore themes of transformation, struggles, success and failure, along with the importance of recognising people whose efforts often go unnoticed. In my woodcut prints, I use large and small hooks as symbols of people who remain unrecognised and those who achieve success. The black-and-white patterns on butterfly wings represent the contrasting experiences of victory and defeat, happiness and sorrow. It was challenging to translate my thoughts into visual forms. Experimenting with different patterns, colours and techniques required patience, but the process was also a great learning experience. Since childhood, I have been fascinated by nature and its colours. Butterflies attracted me not just because of their beauty but also because of their transformation from caterpillars. I relate this journey to human life, where everyone goes through struggles, but not everyone receives recognition or achieves success.”