Hyderabad CoP Bhagwat prioritises law and order, women’s safety

HYDERABAD: After taking charge as Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said maintaining law and order, ensuring women’s safety and curbing cybercrime would be his top priorities.

Speaking to the media, he said a specialised ‘Jail Release Watch’ would be maintained by integrating jail release data with T-SPARK and CCTNS to monitor individuals released from prison and curb organised crime gangs, group rivalries and retaliatory offences.

“The new provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be used to tackle organised crime. The Preventive Detention (PD) Act will be strictly invoked against habitual offenders and those accused in commercial-quantity drug cases involving 20 kg or more, ensuring they remain incarcerated for eight months to a year,” he said.

Referring to the recent reorganisation, Bhagwat said several zones and police stations from neighbouring commissionerates had been brought under the Hyderabad Commissionerate. He said efforts would be made to address the existing staff shortage.

He said intelligence would be gathered through local police, the Special Branch and community networks to identify those involved in retaliatory attacks. This, he said, would be followed by fresh bind-over proceedings, collection of financial sureties and opening of rowdy sheets. He added that immediate arrests would be made in heinous cases such as murder and measures would be taken to prevent first-time offenders from returning to crime.