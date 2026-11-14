Hyderabad Water Board officials warned of jail for contempt

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has warned Water Board officials of imprisonment for failing to implement its order converting a petitioner’s water connection from the commercial to the domestic category.

Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty, hearing a contempt petition filed by Dr Jeetendra Agarwal, questioned whether officials had misunderstood the order or were deliberately defying it. He noted that nearly a year had passed without compliance.

The court had directed the board to change the connection within two months, allowing it to reconsider the classification based on subsequent consumption only after issuing notice and providing a hearing.

Standing counsel I Vinesh Kumar submitted that the board had issued a notice seeking objections and cited rules governing commercial tariffs. The judge said these issues had already been considered and could not be used to evade the order.

After the counsel apologised and sought two weeks for compliance, the court granted the time and posted the case to November 28, directing the officials to implement the order and file a compliance report.